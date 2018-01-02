Would you eat it? Avocado Mac and Cheese!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor cooked up a healthier version of mac and cheese, Avocado Mac and Cheese! Sent in by none other than Tamica!

Avocado Mac and Cheese

2 cups whole-wheat macaroni, cooked

1/2 teaspoon coconut oil

1 tablespoon almond flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 ripe avocados

1 lime, juiced

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup goat cheese (which is a great lower calorie cheese!)

1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes

1 tablespoon basil, chopped

1/4 cup skim milk

1/4 cup low-fat mozzarella, shredded

Cook macaroni until al dente according to the instructions on the package. Drain and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a pan over medium-high heat, melt coconut oil and toast almond flour and salt until browned and crispy. Remove from heat and set aside.

Into a food processor, add avocado, lime juice, garlic, goat cheese, red chili flakes, basil, and skim milk. Puree until fully blended. Pour over macaroni and mix until coated. Place macaroni into an oven-safe baking dish and sprinkle the top with mozzarella and toasted almond flour. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Serve warm.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!