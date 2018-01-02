What’s in this box? LSU Tiger Stadium turf! Better than money in the bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUMA, La - No matter the score of any football game, Louisiana State University fans are dedicated.

They love LSU.

It seems they live and work for LSU.

That's what WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood discovered in Houma, Louisiana where an LSU super fan takes the tigers all the way to the bank.

The bank where he takes the tigers is South Louisiana Bank.

If you head to Houma and look for a loan at South Louisiana Bank, you have to go see the super fan. He's the guy in the corner office.

The guy is David Roger. He is Vice President of Mortgage and Consumer Lending.

He's the guy you must see if you're looking for a loan.

But don't expect that David Roger can actually see you.

You see, David has to look out from behind his fortress.

It's his shrine. It's his collection of stuff from Louisiana State University. It's the school where David Roger studied banking.

His shrine to just one school includes a little plastic box with what looks like grass and dirt. It's actually from the end zone of Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

That's hallowed ground where the LSU Tiger football team plays home games.

He also has a giant tiger mascot head.

Wild Bill asks him, "where did you get this David?"

David says, "I bought this at a Walmart in Oxford, Mississippi after the LSU game with Ole Miss."

It's part of the mountain.

It's a mountain that has become a monument to the university David Roger loves.

David says he loves LSU, "from head to toe."

And those toes are covered with shoes. LSU shoes.

A new pair comes out every year. And every year, David Roger has them.