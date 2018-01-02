Watch fire gut florist shop in Gretna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRETNA - A fire tore through a historic florist shop in Gretna this morning.

Firefighters battled the blaze for hours this morning as the Le Grand the Florist shop on Huey P Long Avenue was completely consumed.

Icicles formed on firefighting equipment and an ice slick developed down the street as firefighters worked to fight back roaring flames.

A viewer submitted video from the scene that shows flames bursting from the shop’s picture windows, and smoke billowing out of the building as the fire was brought under control.

Glass can be heard shattering from the heat as firefighters maneuver to beat back the flames.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.