Wanderlust is coming to New Orleans again!

NEW ORLEANS – Wanderlust, the producer of the largest yoga lifestyle events in the world, reveals New Orleans dates for Wanderlust 108, the world’s only mindful triathlon.

Wanderlust’s triathlon consists of a five-kilometer run (or walk), a music-fueled, outdoor yoga class and a guided meditation led by the world’s top teachers. Mindful triathletes can also enjoy live music, browsing the marketplace of local craft and food vendors, and bonus fitness classes throughout the day. Wanderlust is coming to New Orleans on Saturday, April 7 and will be located at Scout Island in City Park. Tickets will go on sale January 9, 2018. More dates and locations are at the bottom of this article.

The yoga portion of the New Orleans event will be taught by internationally recognized teacher Faith Hunter. The meditation leg of the triathlon will be helmed by Light Watkins, Tracee Stanley or Noah Levine and the day will be underscored by the likes of DJ Drez.

New for 2018, participants will be able to choose from an array of premium ticket options to create their perfect Wanderlust 108 adventure. Want to help make the world a better place? More into yoga than running? Attendees can customize their experience via the tiers below:

WAN(DER)LUST Package: $150

Wanderlust has joined (RED) in the fight to end AIDS.

50 tickets will be available per city

Attendees will receive a Manduka WAN(DER)LUST mat, Wanderlust 108 tote, WAN(DER)LUST water bottle, and Wanderlust fandana.

Entry to the entire mindful triathlon: 5K run + yoga + meditation

Premium mat placement for the yoga and meditation portions of the event.

A scheduled bonus activity: Attendees can choose from a variety of experiences: aerial yoga, AcroYoga, hooping—and new this year—Flying Therapeutics, which is a combination of AcroYoga and Thai Massage, or Body Work, which is deep-tissue, self-massage techniques which can assist in releasing pain, opening locked muscles and facilitating proper posture. Participants will be able to add this to their day’s agenda pre-event.

A Wanderbowl will be included as well—ahearty, Mexican inspired vegetarian (or vegan) meal of rice, beans, cheese, avocado and mango-lime-cilantro salsa, plus snacks and a beverage. (Wanderbowls are also available for purchase at any ticket tier.)

A Free Wanderlust TV class to continue the Wanderlust experience online at home.

108 Package: $99

200 tickets will be available per city

Wanderlust 108 yoga mat, 108 tote, Wanderlust water bottle and Wanderlust fandana

Entry to the entire mindful triathlon: 5K run + yoga + meditation

Reserved mat placement

Free Wanderlust TV class to continue the Wanderlust experience at home, online.

A scheduled bonus activity: Attendees can choose from a variety of experiences: aerial yoga, AcroYoga, hooping—and new this year—Flying Therapeutics, which is a combination of AcroYoga and Thai Massage, or Body Work, which is deep-tissue, self-massage techniques which can assist in releasing pain, opening locked muscles and facilitating proper posture. Attendees will be able to add this to their day’s agenda pre-event.

108 Ticket: $40-$60

Entry to the entire mindful triathlon: 5K run + yoga + meditation

Ticket quantity depends on location; prices will rise as the event date approaches.

Wanderlust fandana

Access to bonus activities on a drop-in basis, space available.

Practice Ticket: $30-$45

Entry to the yoga + meditation portions of the event only

Ticket quantity depends on location; prices will rise as the event date approaches.

At all Wanderlust 108 events, the Kula Marketplace will showcase local craft vendors, including clothing, jewelry, and handcrafted items. Local and organic food vendors will be on site, as well as a retail store experience created by adidas and Wanderlust housed in a 60’ geodesic dome. Items from the adidas x Wanderlust co-branded collection will be sold on-site at each event.

The Wanderlust 108 tour schedule for 2018 is below:

Saturday, April 7 New Orleans, LA @ Scout Island in City Park

Sunday, April 8 Atlanta, GA @ Historic Fourth Ward Park

Saturday, April 14 Dallas, TX @ Reunion Park

Saturday, April 14 San Diego, CA @ NTC Park

Saturday, April 21 Raleigh, NC @ Dorothy Dix Park

Sunday, April 22 San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Park

Saturday, April 28 Los Angeles, CA @ Santa Monica Pier

Sunday, April 29 Los Angeles, CA @ Santa Monica Pier

Sunday, May 6 Scottsdale, AZ @ Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Saturday, May 19 Kansas City, MO @ Berkley Riverfront Park

Saturday, May 19 Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park

Saturday, June 30 Twin Cities, MN @ Harriet Island Park

Saturday, July 7 Portland, OR @ Willamette Park

Saturday, July 14 Denver, CO @ Great Lawn Park

Saturday, August 11 Calgary, ALB, CANADA @ Fort Calgary

Sunday, September 9 Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park



At each Wanderlust 108 event in North America, attendees will be nourished by a number of Wanderlust partners, including:

adidas will be introducing new experiences to the 5K run and offering additional fitness activities to help attendees embed more sport into their day.

Ford Motor Company was built on the belief that freedom of movement drives human progress. Ford is proud to be the Official Vehicle of Wanderlust and to support healthy initiatives inside, and outside, the company. Event attendees can stop by the Ford Zen Den to learn more about the sustainable practices and wellness programs at Ford, and of course, take home some incredible giveaways.

In 2018, Wanderlust will donate $1.08 from every ticket sold to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS with (RED), which could provide over 3 days of life-saving HIV medication. To date, (RED) has generated more than $500 million for the AIDS fight, supporting HIV/AIDS programs and services in eight countries in Africa. 100% of money raised goes to work on the ground—no overhead is taken. For more information, visit red.org.