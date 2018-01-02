× Snow for the coast?

A small system moving off the coast of Texas Tuesday morning has the potential to bring wintry precipitation with it to the Louisiana coast through the day and night. The radar is already showing snow showers near Terrebonne parish at noon on Tuesday.

While no accumulation is expected, snow showers mixed with sleet will be possible for the southern parts of the area south of I-10 through the day and then tonight. This system will eventually turn into a much stronger storm east of the area for Florida and the east coast.

Cold will continue to be the story. A Hard Freeze Warning is once again in effect for the entire area Tuesday night with lows dropping back into the low to mid 20s.

Once again you’ll need to protect your pipes, leave water dripping overnight, and remember to take care of your pets and plants as well.