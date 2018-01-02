Orleans Parish deputies’ pay raises begin this month with more on the way

NEW ORLEANS — In 2018, deputies with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office will get multiple pay raises.

The raises were dictated by the consent decree. They’re now part of the department’s budget which was approved by the New Orleans City Council last month.

According to the department, base salaries will increase by $2,000 starting on January 5. On July 1, there will be an additional $1,500 raise. Together, the raises will take the annual base salary for deputies from $26,000 to $29,500.

Deputies who qualify for state supplemental pay will get an additional $6,000 a year, taking their salaries to $35,500.

In 2019, deputies are expected to get another raise of $3,500 a year, according to the department.

“That anticipated increase means a sheriff’s deputy who starts with the agency today and becomes Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certified could earn $39,000 annually by the end of 2019,” the department said in a written statement regarding the pay raises.

The department says the pay raises will help recruit and retain deputies as well as help security operations of Orleans Parish jail facilities.