Last photo. Last flight: Delta’s 747 comes in for a final landing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On a cold New Orleans day. It's about as cold as it ever gets, in fact.

But out at the airport, a young guy named Everett Magaw sees something that warms his heart.

He sees it through the lens of his camera which he pokes through a fence at the airport.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says Everett must be in love because it's freezing out here.

Everett Magaw has his eyes on a big beauty. It's a jumbo jet.

It's a Delta Airlines Boeing 747. It is, in fact, Delta Airlines last Boeing 747. After a lifetime in the sky, the 747 is headed to a retirement home for old planes.

That location is a desert in Arizona. It's more like a graveyard for old planes to rest in peace.

For Everett Magaw, the 747 is one of the best planes in the sky. It had its hey day during the 70's and 80's.

If you were flying back then, you know that's when the skies were friendly.

They were friendly enough for passengers to actually smoke on a plane.

They were friendly enough for passengers to eat real meals. Real food. Served hot at 40,000 feet.

Everett Magaw did not fly back then. Everett Magaw was not even born back then.

He's a college kid with a passion for planes. His passion includes enough pictures on his Instagram to prove it.

Everett says the 747 is simply out of style. So, it's being replaced by more fuel efficient flying machines.

A few more final flights are on the planes schedule on a good-bye, so-long, farewell tour that includes New Orleans.

Fasten your seatbelt.

Snap another picture.

A chunk of airline history is coming in for a final landing.