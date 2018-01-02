× How cold is it? New Orleans is colder than Alaska…

NEW ORLEANS – A deep freeze has come to the Deep South and the bitterly cold air is putting the Crescent City in some unfamiliar territory.

In fact, it’s colder here in New Orleans today than it is in both Juneau and Anchorage, Alaska.

Let that sink in just a bit.

Highs in the city today struggled to reach above freezing, while it was relatively balmy in The Last Frontier, with high temperatures in the low to middle 40s!

As of 2 p.m. Central time (11 a.m. Alaska time), the airport was reporting a temperature of only 33, compared to 43 in Anchorage.

And it will probably be even warmer when all is said and done for folks in the 50th state. While our 33 was in the middle of the afternoon, the 43 in Anchorage was late morning due to the time difference.

It’s colder in New Orleans today than in both Juneau and Anchorage, Alaska. I’m ready for that Alaskan heat wave to make it down south 😂 pic.twitter.com/rAW13dV24z — Jason Disharoon (@Jason_Disharoon) January 2, 2018

Meanwhile, a weak disturbance is trying to push into the area which could bring some snow flurries to the South Shore and Louisiana Gulf Coast.

Already this afternoon, light snow showers were being reported offshore.

Snow is falling in the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon… this is about 30 miles south of Abbeville, Louisiana. Video from Matthew Robinson pic.twitter.com/D6IeZk6nZ3 — James Spann (@spann) January 2, 2018

Don’t worry though, eventually Alaska will reclaim it’s cold air crown. A cold front is expected to bring temperatures back into the 20s tomorrow for Anchorage and Thursday for Juneau.

Meanwhile, our highs will slowly trend upwards through the week like the little engine that could. Highs near 40 return Wednesday with 50s by the weekend.