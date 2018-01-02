× How cold is it? Ask Curt and Susy on News With a Twist at 10pm!

METAIRIE- La – He wore camouflage and she wore Pepto-Bismal pink.

Together, News with a Twist Hosts Curt Sprang and Susan Roesgen reflected the sentiment of Southeast Louisiana, bundled up for the 10pm show Tuesday night.

Knowing that our part of the world is colder this week than Alaska, Curt and Susy took further inspiration from Meteorologist Martha Spencer.

Spencer warns that pipe-bursting temperatures will continue for at least the next couple of days. Heeding the warning, Curt and Susy took shelter in protective gear.