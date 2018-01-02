French Quarter tarot card reader helps Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez pick Powerball numbers

Posted 5:35 PM, January 2, 2018, by , Updated at 05:36PM, January 2, 2018

NEW ORLEANS-- Get excited!  The Powerball and Mega-Millions is now up to 800-million dollars.  We sent News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez out to get a lottery ticket, but this is his very first time ever buying one.   He needed help picking numbers, so he went to "Dragon James," a tarot card reader in Jackson Square to help!

Typically, "Dragon James" doesn't help people pick lottery numbers, but for the sake of this News with a Twist story he said he'd do it.

Tonight's the drawing for Mega-millions, and tomorrow night for Powerball.

 