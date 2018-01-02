Cookin’ with Nino: Quick Rice Dressing & Stuffed Bell Peppers

Quick Rice Dressing

Ingredients:

  • 1 Lb Rouses Dressing Mix
  • 2 Cups Cooked Rice

Instructions:

Saute dressing.  Mix on medium heat until browned.  Add cooked rice.  Mixed together.

Extremely Easy Stuffed Bell Peppers

(Yields 4 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Rouses Dressing Mix
  • ½ cup Italian Bread Crumbs
  • 1 medium egg beaten
  • 4 Large Bell Peppers, tops and seeds removed

Instructions:

Combine Dressing Mix, egg, and bread crumbs in a mixing bowl.  Stuff bell peppers with stuffing mixture.  Bake on greased cookie sheet for 1 hour at 350 degrees or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

