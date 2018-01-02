× Cookin’ with Nino: Quick Rice Dressing & Stuffed Bell Peppers

Quick Rice Dressing

Ingredients:

1 Lb Rouses Dressing Mix

2 Cups Cooked Rice

Instructions:

Saute dressing. Mix on medium heat until browned. Add cooked rice. Mixed together.

*********

Extremely Easy Stuffed Bell Peppers

(Yields 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 lb Rouses Dressing Mix

½ cup Italian Bread Crumbs

1 medium egg beaten

4 Large Bell Peppers, tops and seeds removed

Instructions:

Combine Dressing Mix, egg, and bread crumbs in a mixing bowl. Stuff bell peppers with stuffing mixture. Bake on greased cookie sheet for 1 hour at 350 degrees or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

*********

