Cookin’ with Nino: Quick Rice Dressing & Stuffed Bell Peppers
Quick Rice Dressing
Ingredients:
- 1 Lb Rouses Dressing Mix
- 2 Cups Cooked Rice
Instructions:
Saute dressing. Mix on medium heat until browned. Add cooked rice. Mixed together.
*********
Extremely Easy Stuffed Bell Peppers
(Yields 4 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Rouses Dressing Mix
- ½ cup Italian Bread Crumbs
- 1 medium egg beaten
- 4 Large Bell Peppers, tops and seeds removed
Instructions:
Combine Dressing Mix, egg, and bread crumbs in a mixing bowl. Stuff bell peppers with stuffing mixture. Bake on greased cookie sheet for 1 hour at 350 degrees or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.
*********
