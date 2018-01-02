× Boil water advisory issued for parts of Tangipahoa

HAMMOND – Portions of the North Shore are under a boil water advisory until January 8 as a result of the ongoing freezing conditions.

Residents in Hammond, Tickfaw, and Independence that receive their water from French Settlement Water Company are currently experiencing low water pressure, according to the company.

The interruption in service is a result of the freezing temperatures in the area that are expected to last for much of this week.

The boil water advisory will not be lifted until testing can be conducted on January 8, according to the French Settlement Water Company.