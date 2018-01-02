× 3 Orleans Parish schools closing tomorrow due to freezing weather

NEW ORLEANS – Several schools in Orleans Parish will be closed tomorrow due to the cold weather.

Warren Easton High School will not open on January 3 due to concern over the freezing temperatures across the area, according to school officials.

KIPP Central City Academy and KIPP-Booker T. Washington will also close on January 3.

The Woodson building, which houses both Central City Academy and Booker T. Washington, is experiencing heating problems, leading to the closure of both schools.

More school closings could be announced this afternoon, but as of now, only three closings have been confirmed, according to a post on the Orleans Parish School Board’s Facebook page.

Stay tuned to WGNO for the latest.