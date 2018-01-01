Watch Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon help couple get engaged in New Orleans on NYE

NEW ORLEANS – CNN’s Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon helped a couple get engaged at the Spotted Cat on Frenchmen Street on New Year’s Eve.

Just after 10:41 p.m. local time, the pair of announcers, who had been delivering semi-sober reports from New Orleans to hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper in New York as part of CNN’s national coverage all night, said they had something special for viewers at home.

Baldwin and Lemon called a reveler named Dustin up to the camera as a jazz band played in the background.

Dustin called over his girlfriend, Marissa, dropped down on one knee, and popped the question.

“Marissa, I love you, and will you marry me?” he asked as cheers spread through the festive crowd inside the Spotted Cat.

“Of course!” Marissa said.

“She said yes!” Baldwin shouted triumphantly.

The young couple found a great way to end 2017 on a great note and start another adventure together in 2018.