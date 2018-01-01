× Very cold to start the year

Dangerously cold temperatures have moved in all across the central and eastern portions of the U.S. including south Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Because of this a Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the area for Monday night, and again Tuesday night.

This means temperatures will drop well below freezing for several hours. These conditions could impact people and pets along with exposed pipes and faucets. If you’re on the north shore or in southern MS you especially need to take precautions to protect pipes. Overnight lows tonight and Tuesday morning will generally be around 20, with teens possible in spots.

On the south shore temperatures tonight will mostly be in the mid 20s.

Keep in mind the wind will continue overnight as well, and that means wind chill values will be in the low teens to possibly single digits. A wind chill advisory is in effect for the area through Tuesday morning.

Most of this week the overnight lows will drop into the 20s.

