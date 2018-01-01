Two men sought after Canal Street armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two men who were caught on surveillance video robbing a man on Canal Street at knife point.

The two unidentified suspects can be seen pulling out knives and walking toward a man near the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Canal around 4:30 a.m. on December 28.

The footage was captured by the city’s Real Time Crime Center, according to the NOPD.

The armed robbers made off with the victim’s cell phone.

Anyone with information on the pictured subjects or this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.