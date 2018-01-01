St. Tammany extends operation of warming shelter

LACOMBE, LA — Saint Tammany Parish announced that it is extending the days of operation for a warming shelter.

Initially, the shelter was going to be open through Wednesday. But now, with freezing temperatures forecast to linger through the week, the parish has decided to keep the shelter open through Saturday.

The warming shelter is located at the Giving Hope Retreat Center of the New Orleans Mission. Its address is 31294 Highway 190 in Lacombe.

The shelter is available to anyone who needs a place to escape the winter weather. Anyone who stays there must bring their own bedding, comfort items, prescription medications and personal hygiene items. Alcohol and firearms are not permitted.

Also, the parish has a warning for anyone who plans to use a natural gas, butane or propane heater in their homes to stay warm. Those heaters could pose a carbon monoxide poisoning risk when used in areas without sufficient ventilation. So the parish is urging people to use them with caution. Also, people should be aware of any flammable surroundings that could catch fire if they’re too close to the heaters.

Anyone with questions about the warming shelter can reach the Giving Hope Retreat Center at 985-218-9485.