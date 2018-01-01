× Sour ending: Tigers kicked by Notre Dame in Citrus Bowl

In the season finale, a season long problem reared its head for LSU, again.

The Tigers missed field goals of 22 and 37 yards in a 21-17 Citrus Bowl loss to Notre Dame. Both misses by Connor Culp and Jack Gonsoulin came in the first half.

Here’s Karen Loftus with more from Orlando.

LSU took a 17-14 lead on a 17 yard field goal by Gonsoulin with 2:03 to play in the game. 35 seconds later, Ian Book threw a long pass to Miles Boykin. Boykin made a one handed catch on the play and avoided attempts to be tackled by LSU defensive backs Donte' Jackson and John Battle.

LSU finishes the season with 9 wins, 4 losses.