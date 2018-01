NEW ORLEANS – The Mather family rang in 2018 with the help of their newest addition at Ochsner Baptist early this morning.

The baby girl, who doesn’t have an official first name yet, weighed in at 8 lbs. 9 oz. and was born at 1:39 a.m. on January 1, 2018.

Both the baby and mother are doing great, according to an Ochsner spokesperson.

Baby Mather was the first baby born in 2018 in the Ochsner Medical Center system.