Imagine Dragons & Tim Tebow team up to build a playground for New Orleans kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Heisman Trophy winner and current football analyst for the SEC Network and ESPN, Tim Tebow teamed up with Grammy-award winning Imagine Dragons for Allstate's AFCA Good Works All Hands In playground build on New Year's Eve.

Tebow, the rock band and volunteers helped build a playground for kids at the APEX Youth Center on Toledano Street. The Apex Youth Center is a drop-in center for at-risk youth. The center is committed to improving young lives through education, technology, and the arts.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez was there and interviewed both Tim Tebow and lead singer Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons.

Imagine Dragons played at the Allstate Fan Fest & Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on Sunday night. Their current hit, "Thunder" is on Billboard's Top 100 chart.

For more information on the APEX Youth Center, click HERE.