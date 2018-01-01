Imagine Dragons & Tim Tebow team up to build a playground for New Orleans kids

Posted 4:13 PM, January 1, 2018, by

NEW ORLEANS-- Heisman Trophy winner and current football analyst for the SEC Network and ESPN, Tim Tebow teamed up with Grammy-award winning Imagine Dragons for Allstate's AFCA Good Works All Hands In playground build on New Year's Eve.

Tebow, the rock band and volunteers helped build a playground for kids at the APEX Youth Center on Toledano Street. The Apex Youth Center is a drop-in center for at-risk youth.  The center is committed to improving young lives through education, technology, and the arts.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez  was there and interviewed both Tim Tebow and lead singer Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons.

Imagine Dragons played at the Allstate Fan Fest & Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on Sunday night.   Their current hit, "Thunder" is on Billboard's Top 100 chart.

For more information on the APEX Youth Center, click HERE.

 

Related stories