× Barefoot Bubbly: the Official Bubbly of Times Square New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK – Last night, the world rang in the New Year with friends, family and a midnight toast. In Times Square, party-goers got to watch the ball drop accompanied by Barefoot Bubbly, the Official Bubbly of Times Square New Year’s Eve.

Barefoot, along with Allison Hagendorf, official host of Times Square New Year’s Eve, transported the official bottles of bubbly that were popped at midnight in Times Square from Los Angeles to New York. Completing their cross-country journey, Allison and the Barefoot team danced the night away and led the crowd in a midnight toast to the close of 2017 and the new beginnings ahead in 2018.

Barefoot Bubbly started their journey from Los Angeles on December 6th. Throughout the December tour, Barefoot hosted dance parties in cities across America, stopping in Denver, CO, St. Louis, MO, and Charlotte, NC.

A recent survey from Barefoot Wine & Bubbly found that half of Americans (50%) and nearly three in four millennials (74%) agree that ringing in the New Year in Times Square is on their bucket list. Barefoot recognizes not everyone can make it to celebrate the magic of New Year’s Eve live in Times Square and believes everyone deserves to take part in the celebration. Barefoot’s Bring the Bubbly tour shared the excitement of the Big Apple and the spirit of inclusiveness to people across the country with this once-in-a-lifetime experience.