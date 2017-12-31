× Home sweet home: Saints fall to Bucs, but still host for first time in playoffs in 6 years

The Saints lost their regular season finale, but still check a box on an important goal.

New Orleans lost at Tampa Bay 31-24 Sunday, but still win the NFC South and host a home playoff game for the first time since January of 2012.

The Saints will host division rival Carolina, a club they have defeated twice, Sunday at 3:40 pm at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

With more from Tampa, here’s WGNO Sports’ Robert O’Shields.

The Saints finish the regular season with 11 wins and 5 losses.

Alvin Kamara scored two TD's for the Saints against the Bucs. The first was a club record 106 yard kickoff return and a 7 yard run. The Bucs Jameis Winston, who was intercepted three times, threw the game winning 39 yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin with 9 seconds to play. It was Godwin's first TD reception of the season.

The play capped a 95 yard touchdown drive by Tampa Bay.