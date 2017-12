× Treme woman shoots burglar in bedroom

New Orleans – A Treme woman woke up to a man inside her bedroom and shot him, according to the NOPD.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Esplanade Avenue.

Police say the 76-year-old victim was awakened by a loud noise and saw man in her bedroom. She told police he was armed with an unknown object. That’s when she grabbed her gun and shot him once. He was taken to the hospital.

No further details have been released.