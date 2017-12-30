× Des Allemands bicyclist hit and killed; search for driver underway

DES ALLEMANDS, La. — State troopers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist.

Troopers responded to US 90 just east of Cypress Drive shortly after 12:00 a.m. Saturday.

They found 60-year-old Michael Atkinson of Des Allemands, who was later pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, Atkinson was riding his Roadmaster bike east on the shoulder of US 90 eastbound when a vehicle hit him from behind and drove off.

Troopers believe the vehicle involved is a GM vehicle, potentially a GMC Envoy. They say there’s likely damage to the front. The color is unknown.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop C at (985) 857-3680