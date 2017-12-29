Watch two teens shoot up, rob Hammond smoke shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, La. - Two teenage thieves shot their way through the glass front door of a vape shop near Southeastern Louisiana University, shot out display cases, and made off with over $1,000 worth of e-cigarettes.

The entire robbery took less than 40 seconds.

Eighteen-year-old Shane Michael Freeman and his 17-year-old accomplice have been arrested for the brazen robbery, which took place in the early morning hours of December 27 at the Create-A-Cig Shop on University Avenue.

The business owner provided investigators with the store’s surveillance video, which captured the entire robbery from several angles.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to track down the pair with the help of the Louisiana State Police and Hammond Police Department, and some of the stolen merchandise has been recovered.

Both young men have been charged with aggravated burglary, according to the TPSO.