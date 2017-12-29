Two caught on tape firing into vehicle in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two people who fired into a car in the St. Roch neighborhood yesterday morning.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. at the intersection of St. Anthony Avenue and Abundance Street, according to the NOPD.

The two unidentified suspects were captured on surveillance video exiting a silver SUV on St. Anthony shortly before the shooting and walking up to the intersection.

The suspects waited for the victims to get in their vehicle and drive up to the intersection before stepping forward and opening fire into the vehicle.

A 41-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were both shot multiple times and transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.