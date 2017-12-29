The New Year’s Eve numbers are in and ‘2018’ looks ready to light up the night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's almost time.

The clock is ticking.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says the numbers are ready. Those are the "2018" numbers along side the fleur-de-lis that will drop from the top of Jax Brewery at midnight.

The world will be watching New Orleans LIVE on television on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.

You can watch it on WGNO ABC 26.

The show starts at 7 pm New Orleans time.

Those numbers were designed by a team from Solomon Group, an award-winning New Orleans company that designs and builds special stuff for live events around the country.

Solomon Group built the "2017" for the last big New Year's Eve celebration.

The numbers are six-feet tall with LED lights ready to light up the French Quarter and the rest of New Orleans.

It's part of a New Year's Eve celebration that's been going on now for 46 years.

It's now called Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.

Of course, Times Square will be in the center of the celebration and the show. The show is five and a half hours of LIVE television and that includes the New Orleans part of the big show.

The host from New Orleans will be actress and singer Lucy Hale. She's soon to star in the new CW Television show called Life Sentence.

That show premieres in 2018.

Lucy will be in the heart of New Orleans to ring in 2018 where she's joined by the band Imagine Dragons and Walk The Moon.