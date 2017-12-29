Missing Metairie woman found hiding inside disabled vehicle

METAIRIE – A 63-year-old Metairie woman who went missing yesterday morning was found unharmed inside an abandoned vehicle in her neighborhood.

Sixty-three-year-old Janet Celeste was reported missing on December 28 after disappearing from her home in the 1100 block of North Upland Street.

Celeste, who suffers from mental and physical illnesses and is in need of several daily prescription medications, left her home sometime between 7:30 p.m. on December 27 and 9 a.m. on December 28, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbors found Celeste inside a disabled vehicle near her home this morning, according to the JPSO.

Celeste had become disoriented after leaving her home and took shelter in the vehicle, where she remained until the vehicle’s owners returned this morning to try to repair the vehicle.

While Celeste was unharmed, she was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to the JPSO.