Cookin’ with Nino: Silky Chocolate Bread Pudding and Butter Rum Sauce

Silky Chocolate Bread Pudding



Ingredients:

1 Can 14 ounce sweetened condensed milk

2 Cups whole milk

1 ¼ cups white sugar

¼ cup Cocoa

3 large egg whites

3 large eggs

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon Vanilla

1 16 ounce loaf French bread cut into 1 inch cubes

1 cup Nestle or Hershey chocolate chips

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine condensed milk, whole milk, sugar and cocoa in a saucepan over medium heat stirring constantly to ensure no scorching occurs. Stir until sugar dissolves and mixture comes to a low boil. Remove from heat and add chocolate chips stirring until melted. Let cool down to room temperature. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk eggs, egg whites, vanilla, and cinnamon. Gradually whisk egg mixture into cooled pot of chocolate milk. In a separate mixing bowl, add cubed bread and combined mixture. Let stand for approx. 30 minutes until the bread absorbs the liquid. Spray a 3 quart casserole dish with non-stick cooking spray. Add custard mixture to the casserole. bake for 30 minutes or until desired consistency is achieved.

*********

Butter Rum Sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup dark rum

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Instructions:

In a small heavy saucepan over medium heat, stir brown sugar and heavy cream until sugar is melted. Pour in rum, and simmer, stirring until the sauce is smooth, thickened, and reduced. Stir in butter until melted.