8th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic Brackets

The 8th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic tips off Tuesday at the Alario Center.

The tournament features 52 teams, including three brackets of girls. They are platinum, gold, and silver.

The boys brackets features two teams in the Max Preps National Top 10. They are second ranked Riverside, and fourth ranked Madison Prep.

The boys bracket also includes Abraham Lincoln high school from Brooklyn, New York, and Kissimmee high school from Osceola, Florida.

​The girls plantinum bracket includes Kenwood Academy from Chicago, Illinois.