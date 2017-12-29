× 3 killed and one injured in New Orleans East house fire

NEW ORLEANS EAST– The New Orleans Fire Department says that 3 people have died and another person was injured when fire swept through a home in the 7700 block of Wave Drive in the early morning hours.

Firefighters say that they found four people trapped inside of of the home when they arrived.

The were able to pull an eighty-year-old man and three-year-old boy from the flames.

They were taken to a local hospital where the child later died.

The two other victims, a seventy-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the identities of those killed have not been released.

Fire officials say that they got the call at 1:36 A.M. of a house on fire.

The first engine arrived at the scene at 1:42 A.M.

Neighbors say that they tried to rescue those that were trapped, but the flames were just too big.