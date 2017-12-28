Would you eat it? Lucky Black-Eyed Pea Brownies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

For a lucky New Year Test Kitchen Taylor put a twist on the classic Black-Eyed Peas. Chocolate makes everything better, right? Tamica sure didn't think so with Lucky Black-Eyed Pea Brownies.

Lucky Black-Eyed Brownies

1 15-oz can unseasoned Black-Eyed Peas (rinsed and drained)

3 eggs

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 pinch salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon instant coffee (optional)

1/2 cup milk chocolate chips (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Lightly grease an 8x8 square baking dish.

Combine the black beans, eggs, oil, cocoa powder, salt, vanilla extract, sugar, and instant coffee in a food processor; blend until smooth; pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish.

Sprinkle the chocolate chips over the top of the mixture.

Bake in the preheated oven until the top is dry and the edges start to pull away from the sides of the pan, about 30 minutes.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!