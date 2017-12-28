× Truck missing after Central City man murdered

New Orleans – Police are looking for a pickup truck belonging to a Central City murder victim.

A 41-year-old unidentified man was shot to death Monday night in the 3300 block of First Street.

The NOPD says the victim’s green 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck with Louisiana license plate #C664523 has been missing since the shooting.

The photo attached to this story is similar to the missing truck but not the actual vehicle.

Anyone with information on the vehicle’s location is urged to call Homicide Detective Barret Morton at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

