Remember to stay safe when popping fireworks

NEW ORLEANS -- It's that time of year to bring out the fireworks, but you'll want to avoid a trip to the hospital, so here are a few tips to help keep you and your family safe.

First of all, always use a wick, or punk, when lighting a firecracker.

This will give you more distance from the explosives.

Holding sparklers can be fun, so the thing to know about those is to keep the sparklers as far distance from your face and body as possible.

While out shooting fireworks, it would be smart to keep a bucket of water around in case of a fire. Water is also good for submerging finished fireworks into because it's possible that they can catch fire afterward.

And for firecrackers that you don't have to hold, it is best to stand at least 30 feet from them.

Remember to be aware always and Happy New Year!