Ready to say good-bye to your Barbie? Say hello to America’s Toy Scout

METAIRIE - Maybe they won't be home for Christmas.

But it's close.

That's close enough for Barbie who has Superman and Spiderman for security.

They're her body guards.

She made need them at the place where WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has wandered.

It's the New Orleans Vintage Toy Buying Show.

It's going on from Wednesday, December 27 through Saturday, December 30.

The location for this pop-up toy buying show is Homewood Suites, 2730 Severn Avenue in Metairie, Louisiana.

It's the place where old toys, lots of old toys, are about to find new homes, lots of new homes.

This really is a big party. A big toy party.

And you can't have a big toy party without having a big toy party, host.

Wild Bill Wood wants to introduce you to the host of this party.

His name is Joel Magee.

He is America's Toy Scout. If toy scouts had Eagle Scouts, Joel would be one. He'd be number one.

He's spent the last 30 years on more than 300 toy-buying shows like this one. He's so good at what he does, he's known as the leading expert on vintage toys in all America.

You may know Joel.

He's an expert on toys. He knows them. And he has an area of expertise when it comes to toys.

Joel's expertise is Disney.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto. And Walt Disney, himself.

In fact you can watch Joel Magee at work using his Disney knowledge on the TV show Pawn Stars.