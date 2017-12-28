Panhandler fired BB gun at man who refused to give him money on Christmas Day

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a panhandler who shot a BB gun at a passerby who refused to give him money on Christmas Day.

Twenty-three-year-old James Kiesner was asking for a handout on the corner of South Carrollton and South Claiborne Avenues around 10 a.m. when the victim refused his pleas.

Before the victim could leave the intersection, Kiesner opened fire with the BB gun, according to the NOPD.

Keisner initially told Second District officers who responded to the scene that his name was Joshua Ford, but the officers were able to ascertain Keisner’s true identity before arresting him.

Keisner was booked on charges of aggravated assault and giving a false name, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident should contact any Second District detective at (504) 658-6020.