× 1 killed, 2 injured in 6-vehicle crash in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH – One man is dead and two others are injured after a six-vehicle crash on Highway 90.

A 2008 GMC Sierra driven by 51-year-old Reginal Haywood crossed the neutral ground near the Diversion Canal and spun into oncoming traffic just after 5 p.m. on December 27, according to Louisiana State Police.

A truck traveling westbound struck Haywood’s spinning truck before a 2016 Nissan Sentra driven by 51-year-old Brent Petit slammed into the truck.

Petit was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LSP.

Haywood’s truck continued to spin after those first two collisions, slamming into three more vehicles before coming to a rest.

Fifty-three-year-old Laura Appleberry and 28-year-old Marissa Gwinn were both injured when Haywood’s truck collided with their respective vehicles.

Both women were transported to University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The drivers of the other vehicles were uninjinjured.

The cause of the six-vehicle crash is still under investigation, and it is too soon to determine if speed or impairment played a factor, according to the LSP.