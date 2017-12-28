× New Year’s Eve in New Orleans! Need a plan?

NEW ORLEANS — New Year’s Eve in New Orleans! And even more exciting, since it’s our city’s Tricentennial Celebration! If you need a plan, don’t worry, we got you covered. All of these activities take place on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31st.

Don’t miss out on Dick Clark’s New Years’ Rockin’ Eve!” Head down to Jackson Square before midnight, and ring in the new year with the Fleur De Lis drop, live music, fireworks and more with celebrity guests for the Central Time Zone New Years Countdown! The event is free and open to the public

Or check out the Big Night New Orleans New Year’s Eve Gala at the Hyatt Regency. The event includes an open bar all night, food, party rooms, dance floors and fun, fun fun! Click here for more information.

And if you want a kid-friendly New Year’s Celebration, bring the family to Zoo Year’s Eve at the Audubon Zoo, 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM! The countdown is at noon, and there’s games, prizes and more! Admission is free for Audubon members or just pay zoo admission. More information here.

You can sail into 2018 on the Steamboat Natchez! Boarding starts at the Toulouse Street Wharf at 9:30 PM and cruises until midnight. Party on board and enjoy the fireworks with an open bar, buffet dinner and live music! Tickets are available for $175, just click here.

There’s a lot of fan festivities surrounding the Sugar Bowl, click the link for info on that and some other events you can check out around town! Have a safe, Happy New Year!