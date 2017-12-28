× Kamara jokes about Christmas cleats fine in Tweet

METAIRIE – Breakout New Orleans Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara is facing a fine from the NFL over his choice of footwear.

Kamara wore a pair of custom red and white Adidas cleats when the Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Christmas Eve.

Rumors began to swirl during the game that the Pro Bowl bound Kamara would face a fine for the footwear since the red cleats violate the league’s uniform policy.

Kamara seemed to confirm the fine with a December 28 tweet that included a picture of an envelope with a “NFL fine letter” label on it.

“Tis the season,” Kamara wrote before joking about starting an online crowdfunding account to pay for the fine.

‘‘Tis the season 🤷🏾‍♂️. I’ll start the @gofundme later, stay tuned lol pic.twitter.com/ZtIapZoWmt — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) December 28, 2017