Kamara jokes about Christmas cleats fine in Tweet
METAIRIE – Breakout New Orleans Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara is facing a fine from the NFL over his choice of footwear.
Kamara wore a pair of custom red and white Adidas cleats when the Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Christmas Eve.
Rumors began to swirl during the game that the Pro Bowl bound Kamara would face a fine for the footwear since the red cleats violate the league’s uniform policy.
Kamara seemed to confirm the fine with a December 28 tweet that included a picture of an envelope with a “NFL fine letter” label on it.
“Tis the season,” Kamara wrote before joking about starting an online crowdfunding account to pay for the fine.