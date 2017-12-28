Kamara: fine for Christmas cleats was worth it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - Saints running back Alvin Kamara said he was fined $6,079 by the NFL for wearing red cleats in a Christmas Eve win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Earlier Thursday, Kamara tweeted a picture of the white envelope he received detailing his fine.

But Kamara said the fine was worth it.

Kamara said he was told at halftime to take the shoes off, but refused.

Fellow running back Mark Ingram said he was fined about $1,000 earlier in his career for a uniform violation.

"Was it worth it?" asked a reporter.

"No, it wasn't worth it. Sometimes you make poor decisions and you teach guys not to make those decisions."