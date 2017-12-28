JPSO looking for missing 63-year-old Metairie woman

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 63-year-old Metairie woman.

Janet Celeste was last seen at her home in the 1100 block of North Upland Street around 7:30 p.m. on December 27.

Celeste apparently left her residence between the time she was last seen and 9 a.m. on December 28.

Celeste suffers from mental and physical illnesses and is in need of a number of prescription medications, according to the JPSO.

She is 5’ 5” tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has reddish blonde hair and grey eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and an unknown color jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Janet Celeste is asked to contact our Missing Persons Section through our Communications Center by calling 911 within the parish, or (504) 227-1400 from outside the parish.