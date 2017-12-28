John Michael Bradford Trio performs ‘Sweet Lorraine’ on the Twist Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--The John Michael Bradford Trio is one of the great bands performing at the Resurrection Ball, raising money for the restoration of the Eagle Saloon building on South Rampart Street.

The lineup includes some of the biggest names in jazz: Dr. Michael White, Donald Harrison, Delfeayo Marsalis, Germaine Bazzle, Charlies Gabriel, and more.

The Resurrection Ball is tonight (Dec. 28) at the Joy Theater. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. Check out the Eagle Saloon Initiative's website for more information and tickets.