Gearing up for New Year’s and the Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — As we gear up for the New Year, football fans have the Sugar Bowl to look forward to, as the Crimson Tide takes on the Tigers.

Fans aren’t wasting any time, many braving the cold winter weather we’ve been having to start cheering on their favorite team in the French Quarter.

The Sugar Bowl has been played annually since January, 1st 1935 and celebrated its 75th anniversary on January, 2nd 2009.

And as we gear up for the big game, fans and New Year’s Eve revelers are already in town, braving these cold temperatures and hopefully, warming up with a hot toddy or two on Bourbon Street, in hopes of having a little pre-game fun before the festivities officially begin.

The Sugar Bowl will be played January, 1st 2018 at 7:45 in the Superdome.