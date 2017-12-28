First-ever Children’s Campfire Concert to happen in Covington Friday

COVINGTON – Here’s a wonderful way to fight the chilly December weather: Head for a festive campfire!

The St. Tammany Art Association is firing up some holiday cheer, art appreciation and children’s pride on Friday with the first-ever Children’s Campfire Concert in Art Alley on North Columbia Street.

This unique celebration marks the finale of the December Children’s Culture Camp.

Holiday campers who spent some of their break learning from acclaimed musician and storyteller Grayhawk Perkins will gather around a campfire and show off some of what they learned.

Camp lessons included storytelling, harmonica playing and the creation of talking sticks.

The concert, which is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m., is free and open to the public. It is funded in part by a grant from New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation’s Community Partnership Grant.

Anyone interested in future kids' culture camps can find out more online as well; there will be camps held during the Mardi Gras and Easter breaks.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can see some it on News With a Twist. Twist Reporter Stephanie Oswald will be live at the campfire during the 5 and 6 p.m. shows (WGNO), and we’ll have more on the fun during our evening newscasts at 10 (WGNO) and 11 p.m (NOLA 38).