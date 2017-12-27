Would you eat it? Mulled Dr. Pepper!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Since it's so cold out, Test Kitchen Taylor thought it would be a great time to warm up with a tasty twisted hot beverage...Mulled Dr. Pepper? It's definitely interesting. LBJ says it tastes like an expectorant. Oh well!
Mulled Doctor Pepper
1 2L Dr. Pepper
1 whole grapefruit, sliced
1 green apple, sliced
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 tbsp lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
1/2 teaspoon whole cloves
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
3 cinnamon sticks (3 inches)
Slice fruits.
In a saucepan heat all ingredients for two hours.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!