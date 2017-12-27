Would you eat it? Mulled Dr. Pepper!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Since it's so cold out, Test Kitchen Taylor thought it would be a great time to warm up with a tasty twisted hot beverage...Mulled Dr. Pepper? It's definitely interesting. LBJ says it tastes like an expectorant. Oh well!

Mulled Doctor Pepper

1 2L Dr. Pepper 1 whole grapefruit, sliced 1 green apple, sliced 1/4 cup packed brown sugar 1 tbsp lemon juice 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice 1/2 teaspoon whole cloves 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg 3 cinnamon sticks (3 inches) Slice fruits. In a saucepan heat all ingredients for two hours.

