Suspects sought in Golden Meadow car wash theft

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. -- Golden Meadow Chief of Police Reggie Pitre is asking the public for assistance in identifying three suspects who damaged a car wash and stole money.

On Wednesday, December 20, officers were contacted in reference to an incident that had occurred the previous night at a car wash located along North Alex Plaisance Boulevard in Golden Meadow.

Just after 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19, two male suspects and a female suspect arrived at the car wash in a white four-door pickup truck.

While the male driver was appearing to wash the truck, the male passenger exited the truck and began using a cordless drill to tamper with the coin box located inside the stall. After damaging the coin box, the suspects then stole the coins and fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify any of the suspects is asked to contact the Golden Meadow Police Department at (985) 475-5213.