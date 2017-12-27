× Suspect, vehicle sought for West Bank armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is looking for a suspect and vehicle in connection with an armed robbery that happened Dec. 23 in the 4600 block of General DeGaulle Drive.

At about 6:35 p.m., the man pictured entered the Discount Zone convenience store reportedly armed with a firearm and demanded the cashier to give him the money from the register.

The cashier complied, and the subject fled the store and entered the passenger side of the vehicle pictured below – believed to be a white 2011 Nissan Sentra with the two rear tires missing hubcaps.

Anyone with information on this incident and or the pictured suspect or vehicle is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.