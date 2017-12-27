Surveillance video captures burglar crawling through Algiers business

NEW ORLEANS — Police say a man broke into a business in Algiers and crawled on the floor to avoid setting off the alarm.

It happened at a business in the 4000 block of General De Gaulle Drive just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Police say the suspect smashed a glass door and crawled throughout the location on his knees.

He tried to get into the manager’s office through the ceiling but wasn’t able to do so.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth District Detectives at (504) 658-6040 or (504) 658-6045 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.