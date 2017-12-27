Slidell Police seek suspect in two Christmas night gas station robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La. -- Detectives with Slidell Police are asking for your help with identifying a Christmas night robbery suspect who robbed two gas stations.

The first robbery occurred at Exxon (888 Gause Boulevard). The suspect entered the gas station around 11:40 p.m. on Christmas night and brandished a knife to the clerk, demanding money. The suspect retrieved an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled the area.

Approximately 50 minutes later, the same suspect entered Shell (183 Northshore Boulevard) and demanded cash from the clerk. The suspect retrieved an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, and fled the area.

The suspect is described to be a white male, approximately 5’11” tall, approximately 160 pounds, with a red colored beard.

The suspect is believed to have fled in a dark colored, four door sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Slidell Police Department at 985-643-3131 or e-mail: pio@slidellpd.com.

Tipsters can also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous, and maybe eligible for a cash reward.