× Ring in 2018 at Big Night New Orleans NYE Gala at the Hyatt Regency

NEW ORLEANS– If you’re still trying to get your New Year’s Eve plans together, well ring in the New Year at the Hyatt Regency. They still have tickets available for their Big Night New Orleans New Year’s Eve Gala on Sunday, December 31st, from 9:00 pm – 1:30 am.

“Get ready for the biggest and Best New Years Celebration anywhere! Make your plans to ring in your new year with over 3,000 people as we host Big Night® New Orleans 2017-18! Experience the most exciting and hottest gala of the season!” said spokesman Keith Hellman.

Get ready for glitz and glamour, the event features open bars all night, food buffets by Hyatt’s award-winning chef for VIP guests (click here for the menu), multiple party rooms & dance floors. There will be nine incredible bands, DJs, acts & more! Plus a Casino Zone was just added. Dress to impress and have some fun!

“We are often asked: “What is the dress code?” There is no formal dress code enforced, however, we want people looking their best, and our guests definitely want to look their best. Creative, upscale attire is definitely encouraged! Gentlemen: range from club attire to black tie. Ladies: range from stylish cocktail attire to formal gowns,” said Hellman.

Main event ($104.99+) and VIP tickets ($189.00) are still available. The Velvet Rope Ticket option has sold out. For more information on the event and ticket prices, click here. All sales are final, and there are no refunds.

You must be at least 21 years of age to enter the event. No one under 21 will be admitted so please do not buy tickets as there are no refunds. You must bring a valid, Government-issued photo ID. Without proper ID to show proof of legal age, there will be no entry; no exceptions.